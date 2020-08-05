Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diwali comes early in Ayodhya as people light lamps to celebrate Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

The road leading from Hanumangarhi to Naya Ghat wore an illuminated look in the evening, with several earthen lamps lit outside shops, houses, guest houses and dharamshalas. Earthen lamps were also lit at the entrance of various temples in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, locals came out in large numbers to reach Ram ki Paidhi, leading to a massive traffic jam near Tulsi Udyaan.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:30 IST
Diwali comes early in Ayodhya as people light lamps to celebrate Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

Deepawali came early in the temple town of Ayodhya, as people from different sections of the society lit earthen lamps to celebrate the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, which was held on Wednesday morning. The road leading from Hanumangarhi to Naya Ghat wore an illuminated look in the evening, with several earthen lamps lit outside shops, houses, guest houses and dharamshalas. 'Rangolis' of all sizes, shapes and designs could be spotted out side homes and shops. Uday Singh, a homoeopath doctor, having his clinic near Tulsi Udyaan was excited to see people from different walks of life and age groups lighting lamps.

"It was a pleasant sight to see children, youngsters and elderly people lighting lamps. The entire street wore an illuminated look in the evening. The lighting done at Tulsi Udyaan enhanced the beauty of the road stretch," Singh said. Some people also celebrated by bursting firecrakers around Chhoti Devkaali area in the temple town. Earthen lamps were also lit at the entrance of various temples in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, locals came out in large numbers to reach Ram ki Paidhi, leading to a massive traffic jam near Tulsi Udyaan. "Different bhajans (devotional song) emanating from different temples of the city in the evening added a spiritual feeling to the atmosphere," Rajat Singh, a local, said. Bhajans were also sung in various households located in the vicinity of Tulsi Udyaan, along with playing of dholaks and manjheeras, he added.

"The day will undoubtedly be a special not only in the history of Ayodhya, but also in the life of each and every resident of the temple town," he said. Meanwhile, shops selling religious books, pooja material and saffron flags witnessed high footfalls throughout the day and visitors could be seen bargaining for their choice of items.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India, Mexico discuss upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in UNSC

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Julian Ventura Valero held talks on the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the United Nations Security Council UNSC during 2021-22. According t...

White House and congressional Democrats talk coronavirus, Postal budget woes

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House officials added a new thread to negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief on Wednesday, with a briefing on how the budget-strapped Postal Service was coping with election-related de...

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at leas...

2 gangsters nabbed by Delhi Police in Haryana: Officials

Two most wanted gangsters were arrested by Delhi Police after a brief chase in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Ankit Gujjar 28, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil 29, a resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020