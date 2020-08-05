Left Menu
Development News Edition

290 passengers rescued from two stranded trains in Mumbai

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 290 passengers from two local trains stranded on flooded tracks between the CSMT and Sandhurst Road station here on Wednesday, said a Central Railway spokesperson.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:20 IST
290 passengers rescued from two stranded trains in Mumbai

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 290 passengers from two local trains stranded on flooded tracks between the CSMT and Sandhurst Road station here on Wednesday, said a Central Railway spokesperson. The city was battered by incessant rains during the day.

Two local trains -- one heading in the direction of Karjat in the north and another heading for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai -- came to a standstill in chest-high water around 4 pm. The joint operation was over at 10 pm with all the passengers rescued, said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of the Central Railway.

While the NDRF rescued 39 passengers using inflated boats, the RPF rescued 251 passengers, he said. At Masjid station, the water was above the platform level and it was impossible for the stranded passengers to get down and walk because of the drainage channels along the tracks, he said.

Both Central and Western lines witnessed heavy water-logging on tracks due to heavy rains. Early in the morning, Western Railway services were badly hit due to waterlogging between Virar and Dahanu.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

At least 30 injured in grenade attack in Pakistan at Kashmir rally

At least 30 people were injured in a grenade attack on a rally in Karachi on Wednesday, as Pakistan marked the first anniversary of Indias revocation of Kashmirs semi-autonomy.The wounded were rushed to different hospitals, where one was in...

White House and congressional Democrats talk coronavirus, Postal budget woes

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House officials added a new thread to negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief on Wednesday, with a briefing on how the budget-strapped Postal Service was coping with election-related de...

Babar helps Pakistan to 139-2 in 1st test against Englandmanches

Pakistans Babar Azam reached a half-century on a rain-affected first day of the opening test against England with the tourists reaching 139-2 at stumps on Wednesday. Already an established white-ball star, Babar arrived in England with a fa...

Floods: 5-year-old girl among 22 rescued in Palghar by police

The Palghar rural police saved 22 people, including a five-year-old girl who remained atop a tree for over four hours after heavy rains caused floods in parts of the district, police said on Wednesday. At Talasari in Palghar, the Darota Kal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020