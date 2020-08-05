COVID-19: Amravati district records 10 deaths, 74 fresh cases

Maharashtra's Amravati district reported ten more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 80, while 74 fresh cases pushed up the tally to 2,674 on Wednesday, officials said. This was the district's highest single-day death toll, an official statement said here.

Four septuagenarian patients, including three women, were among those dead, it said. Also, ten patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 1,840 and leaving 752 active cases in the district, the statement said.

The rural belt reported 15 cases and urban areas 59, it added..