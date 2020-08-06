Left Menu
Mumbai rains: PM assures all possible help to Maha CM

Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall," the PMO tweeted.

Mumbai rains: PM assures all possible help to Maha CM
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall," the PMO tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support, the Prime Minister's Office said. Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall," the PMO tweeted. PM Modi assured Thackeray all possible support, it said.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) late Wednesday night said Thackeray apprised Modi of steps being taken to safeguard citizens during the heavy rains. Thackeray thanked the Prime Minister for offering support, the CMO tweeted.

He also congratulated Modi for laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, it added.

