Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thackeray reviews Maharashtra's preparedness for heavy rains

Thackeray asked the authorities concernedto remain alert in view of the water level in the Panchganga (Kolhapur), Kodavali (Ratnagiri) and Kundalika (Raigad) rivers flowing close to the danger mark. State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar visited the control room at the secretariat here on Wednesday night to take stock of the rain situation and arrangements being made to evacuate citizens stranded in the flood-prone areas..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:20 IST
Thackeray reviews Maharashtra's preparedness for heavy rains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took stock of the state administration's preparedness in the wake of the incessant heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state, including Kolhapur where the Panchganga river was flowing close to the danger mark. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Thackeray asked the authorities to remain alert and ensure citizens do not face hardships.

He spoke to the authoritiesconcerned and officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it said. Mumbai city received 331.08 mm rainfall while the suburbs received 162.3 mm downpour from Wednesday till 8.30 am on Thursday. The city witnessed strong winds at a speed of 106 km per hour while elsewhere it was 70 to 80 kmph, it said.

The chief minister asked the officials concerned to take up clearing of the uprooted trees ona war-footing. He also praised the railway police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for their efforts in rescuing 290 passengers from two local trains stranded on flooded tracks near Masjid Bunder in south Mumbai on Wednesday.

The statement said a railway employee was killed due to electrocution from a motor pump in Masjib Bunder while one person was injuredwhen a tree fell on him in Kurla. Water-logging in different parts of the city was cleared fast by the civic staff, it said.

There were 361 incidents of uprooting of trees and branches and 15 incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai, it said. Thackeray asked Konkan and Pune divisional commissioners to focus on shifting to safer places those living near the rivers, whose water levels were rising due to heavy rains, in Kolhapur, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

There are 16 NDRF teams deployed in rain-hit areas of the state out of which four have been sent to Kolhapur. Thackeray asked the authorities concernedto remain alert in view of the water level in the Panchganga (Kolhapur), Kodavali (Ratnagiri) and Kundalika (Raigad) rivers flowing close to the danger mark.

State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar visited the control room at the secretariat here on Wednesday night to take stock of the rain situation and arrangements being made to evacuate citizens stranded in the flood-prone areas..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

44 more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 983

At least 44 more people, including 14 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the tally in the state to 983, officials said here on Thursday. Six persons were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of r...

Belarus says U.S. nationals detained before presidential election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday a number of U.S. nationals had been detained before a presidential election on Sunday, but did not say when or why.The veteran leader is facing the biggest challenge in years to his...

MSI unveils exciting Independence Day Sale offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Avail up to 30 discount on Gaming and Content Creation series from 06th Aug - 10th Aug NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand, gives more reasons to celebrate this Independence Day. Starting from today, 06th...

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 net profit down 12pc to Rs 48 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Port APM Terminals Pipavav on Thursday reported a 12.47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.15 crore for the quarter ended June. The port had clocked a net profit of Rs 55.01 crore for the first quarter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020