Higher education sector urged to work on dealing with GBV cases

Minister Blade Nzimande has urged the higher education sector to work closely with government departments and the police when dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) cases.

"This will create conditions for the successful prosecution of perpetrators, as well as the protection of victims of GBV," the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation said.

Nzimande made the call when he released the Policy Framework to address Gender-Based Violence in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system.

The policy framework was published on 31 July 2020 on the eve of Women's Month, following a period of intensive consultation.

The policy framework is in line with the government's initiatives aimed at combating the scourge of GBV and challenging patriarchal practices in South African society.

Nzimande said through the policy framework, the department aims to create an enabling environment for the eradication of GBV and instil respect and protection, and the promotion and fulfilment of human rights, as enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the country's Constitution.

"The policy framework compels PSET institutions to create awareness of GBV policies and prevent incidents of GBV; as well as to assist PSET institutions to address the occurrence of GBV.

"It also provides a monitoring instrument to the department to assess the implementation of the policy framework," Nzimande said.

The Minister said the policy framework illustrates the commitment of the department to build an inclusive and diversified PSET system, where all citizens have equal access to quality post-school education and training opportunities in a safe environment.

"This policy framework specifically serves as a guide to post-school education and training institutions to address all forms of GBV. The policy fosters co-operation between PSET institutions and the department, through creating an enabling environment and enables the department to monitor and evaluate its implementation.

"Systematic reporting, as well as monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, are critical, as they continuously improve the reliability of data and the quality of future intervention strategies," Nzimande said.

The Minister urged PSET institutions to, through the policy framework, work more closely with government departments and organisations such as the South African Police Service (SAPS) and local communities in ensuring that proper protocols in GBV cases are observed and implemented.

Gender, human rights advocacy

Nzimande said the department will also work with civil society organisations and Chapter 9 institutions in the areas of gender and human rights to ensure that the struggle to combat GBV is understood and internalised by all constituencies forming the PSET system.

"That is why advocacy has been identified as one of the central pillars of this policy framework. We urge all stakeholders of the PSET system to work together with the PSET institutions and the department to prevent, address and advocate against GBV in the PSET system.

"Let us be our brothers' and sisters' keepers and look after each other because we cannot win this battle alone," the Minister.

He has expressed his appreciation to the department's Higher Health unit for its contribution to the development of the policy framework, and all the stakeholders who were instrumental in the process.

The Minister also acknowledged the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women, which have, in addition to technical guidance and support, provided financial support to the development and consultation of the framework.

He further thanked all other individuals, including organisations and institutions, which have contributed to the development of the policy framework.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)