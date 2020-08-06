Guj: Man bludgeons daughter to death over love affair; held

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her father over her affair with a college mate in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Thursday, police said. The police have arrested Gopal Nakum for allegedly attacking his daughter Ila with a washing bat at their home in Gandhigram area of the city, inspector Khumansinh Vala of Gandhigram police station said.

The victim and her father lived alone, following her mother's death a month ago, the official said. The deceased had been in a relationship with a college mate for the last three years and the accused disapproved of it, following which she had eloped a few days ago, he said.

Upon her return, the accused had an argument with his daughter and hit her repeatedly with a washing bat in a fit of rage, the official said. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused.