Delhi Cong leaders march to CM's residence, demand payment of pending salaries to govt staff

Delhi Congress leaders and workers took out a 'Nyay March' to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines on Friday, demanding payment of salaries to sanitation workers, doctors, nurses, teachers of municipal corporations and employees of other government departments. The protesters, including Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and AICC incharge Shaktisinh Gohil, were stopped by the police at a barricade near the chief minister's residence on Flagstaff Road.

Later, a memorandum addressed to the chief minister was handed over to officials at his residence, Delhi Congress leader Parvez Alam said. "The Congress stands with all the deprived people in the country. We will not be silent till all sanitation workers, doctors, nurses and other employees at municipal corporations and departments of the government are paid their pending salaries," the Delhi Congress president said.