Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector
Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam Sector, Kupwara, Indian Army said.ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:01 IST
Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam Sector, Kupwara, Indian Army said. Pakistani forces fired mortars and other weapons along the LoC.
A befitting response is being given, according to the Indian Army. Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector of Poonch district at 6:30 am. (ANI)
