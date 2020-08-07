Left Menu
Rhea should not run away from probe in SSR death case: Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo

Actor Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case if she is innocent, said Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo, BJP MLA who is also Rajput's relative.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:45 IST
BJP MLA and relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case if she is innocent, said Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo, BJP MLA who is also Rajput's relative. "She should not run away from probe if she is innocent. She should produce evidence for the same. We are demanding an unbiased investigation into the case. No culprits should be spared," Babloo told ANI.

Chakraborty on Friday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Earlier, the ED had rejected her request to postpone recording her statement until the Supreme Court hearing.

Meanwhile, the ED also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, asking her to appear before the agency today. The ED has also asked the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 8.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against actor Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. The Special Investigation Team of the CBI that is probing high profile cases of Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland cases will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which police thinks could have been suicide.

The investigating agency has registered a case against six accused including Bollywood actor Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier sent a recommendation to the Central government for CBI investigation in the case filed in Patna, based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

