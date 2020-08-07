Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patricia de Lille unveils newly installed GBV advocacy artwork

The GBV messaging also demonstrates the government’s efforts in the fight against GBV and femicide (GBVF).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:15 IST
Patricia de Lille unveils newly installed GBV advocacy artwork
De Lille said that the department aims to expand the campaign to have anti-GBV messaging by the government in all provinces. Image Credit: Twitter(@PatriciaDeLille)

As South Africa commemorates Women's Month, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille, has unveiled a newly installed gender-based violence (GBV) advocacy artwork at the Manenberg police station in Cape Town.

The unveiling of the second mural artwork on Thursday follows a commitment made by De Lille during the Joint Sitting of the National Assembly on 18 September 2019, where she committed that the department would use State-owned properties to install anti-GBV messaging, as a campaign to show government's solidarity with communities and families who have been affected by the scourge.

The GBV messaging also demonstrates the government's efforts in the fight against GBV and femicide (GBVF).

The first anti-GBV billboard was installed in Pretoria, a few meters from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in December 2019.

De Lille said that the department aims to expand the campaign to have anti-GBV messaging by the government in all provinces.

A Cape Town mural artist, Zola Tsotetsi, has just completed artwork on the boundary wall of the Manenberg Police Station.

"This initiative has been supported by the South African Police Service, especially Western Cape Police Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata, who approved the installation of the mural," De Lille said.

The Minister noted that the latest GBV artwork is ideally located on the corners of major thoroughfares (Klipfontein and Duinefontein Roads), where many residents pass by as they commute, but "it is also located near communities which are ravaged by crime".

This year, government commemorates Women's Month under the theme: "Generation Equality: Realising women's rights for an equal future".

De Lille emphasised that men and boys of South Africa are important role players in the mission to ensure that women are respected, protected and treated equally.

"Gender-based violence and femicide is a horrific scourge where our women and children are being attacked and viciously killed. We need men to come forward and speak out and help us end this scourge.

"As we commemorate Women's Month, we must be reminded that it is all of our duty to work together to protect and cherish our women and children and to take action when we see abuse.

"Often, communities and family members are aware of the abuse but are afraid to speak out for fear of tainting the name of the perpetrator or the perpetrator's family members, but we cannot be quiet and not act, the Minister said.

Speaking out potentially saves a life

De Lille believes that speaking out and helping to stop abuse can potentially save a life.

"GBVF needs all our advocacy and action, and we must especially instil the values of gender equality and caring for our women and children in the minds of young boys so that they can grow up to be men who protect and nurture our women and children," De Lille said.

The Minister hopes that the mural and its message, which reads 'Men, violence does not look good on your hands. Violence and abuse are poison to society. Let's make it stop', will land in the minds of all and propel society to take action to stop this scourge.

The gender-based violence toll-free helplines - 0800 150 150 and 0800 428 428 - have also been included in the mural.

De Lille has encouraged women to use the toll-free numbers if they need any help.

"I encourage women to be brave and stand up for themselves and walk away from abuse. Too many of our mothers and sisters have succumbed to abuse, and it simply must not be tolerated.

"Let us work together as the whole of society to do everything we can to protect women and children, and stop the monsters who abuse and kill our women and children," De Lille said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Sr police officer’s note to probe teams caused no prejudice, says HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said no prejudice is caused to people of any community by an order of Special Commissioner of Police to its teams probing the northeast Delhi riots asking them to exercise due care and precaution while making arr...

COVID-19: Security forces posted in Nagaland to return from leave in staggered manner till Sept

In the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases among jawans posted in Nagaland, authorities of various paramilitary and armed forces have assured the state government they will reschedule the return of their personnel from leave in a staggered ma...

EXCLUSIVE-South Africa tries to recover over $23 mln from SAP for 'unlawful' contracts

South African investigators are seeking to recover more than 400 million rand 23 million from German software firm SAP for two government contracts they allege were entered into unlawfully, court documents seen by Reuters show.Although the ...

Deve Gowda greets Mahinda Rajapaksa for winning SL general election

JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday greeted Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for his partys landslide victory in the island nations parliamentary elections. In a tweet, Gowda said, Congratulations to my dear friend President Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020