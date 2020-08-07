NDRF rescuers to sport new tricolour-bearing uniform

Left Menu
The order directed NDRF battalion commanders that these guidelines are to be "enforced without exception". At present, NDRF personnel wear full or half-sleeved orange-coloured reflective shirts, which had 'NDRF INDIA' printed on the back while in some it was not mentioned.

Rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will now sport the Indian tricolour on their orange-coloured operations uniform as an order has been issued to change and give it a "distinct" new look, officials said. The decision has been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in August last year on "adopting distinctive and uniform pattern dress for response force at the Centre and states".

The federal contingency force has issued an order that states that the NDRF uniform used in operations will now have a "tricolour patch" on the left side of the chest. The uniform shirt, an orange-coloured bearing radium reflective stripes, will also have the NDRF logo on the right side of the chest while the top back portion will have 'NDRF INDIA' embossed on it, an order issued by the NDRF headquarters on August 5 said.

No other photo or letters will be printed on the operational dungaree or the reflective jacket, the order accessed by PTI said. The order directed NDRF battalion commanders that these guidelines are to be "enforced without exception".

At present, NDRF personnel wear full or half-sleeved orange-coloured reflective shirts, which had 'NDRF INDIA' printed on the back while in some it was not mentioned.  The shirts are matched by similar orange-coloured half or full pants. A senior official said the addition of the country flag and force name to the uniform will give a distinct identity to the rescuers wherever they work, be it in the country or abroad.

Also, it will bring uniformity to the combat dress, which has various formats within the force, he said. The NDRF was raised in 2006 and has its 12 battalions, comprising over 13,000 personnel, based at various locations in the country.

