Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP chief meets parents of sexually assaulted girl, demands trial in fast-track court

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday met the parents of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim here, and demanded that a fast-track court conduct the trial of the case. The case should be heard by a fast track court and the culprit should get stringent punishment at the earliest," Gupta said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:00 IST
Delhi BJP chief meets parents of sexually assaulted girl, demands trial in fast-track court

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday met the parents of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim here, and demanded that a fast-track court conduct the trial of the case. The Delhi Police has arrested one person in connection with the assault on the girl who is undergoing treatment at the All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Gupta consoled the distraught  parents and also enquired from the hospital's medical superintendent about the medical facility being given to the girl, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

"This heinous incident with a minor girl is very tragic and a shame for mankind. The case should be heard by a fast track court and the culprit should get stringent punishment at the earliest," Gupta said. The financial help given by the Delhi government to the family members of the girl is insufficient, he said as he asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to increase the amount of Rs 10 lakh announced on Thursday.

Delhi BJP stands with the family members of the girl and is constantly in touch with them. They will be given all possible help if needed and financial assistance will also be given for the care of the child in future too, he said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon fires rage in early August as fears of mass blazes mount

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, government data on Friday showed, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the destruction of the worlds largest rainforest, which is a critical bulwark aga...

Vice Chief Air Staff visits eastern Ladakh; takes stock of IAF's operational preparedness

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Friday visited a number of airbases along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and took stock of the IAFs operational preparedness to deal with any eventualities in the regio...

Vice-president condoles loss of lives in plane mishap at Kozhikode airport

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed deep anguish at the Air India Express accident in Kozhikode on Friday evening.The flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke up into two while landing at the Karipur airport. At least 16 on ...

Formal enquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau: Aviation Minister on Kozhikode AI Express accident.

Formal enquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau Aviation Minister on Kozhikode AI Express accident....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020