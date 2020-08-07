Delhi BJP chief meets parents of sexually assaulted girl, demands trial in fast-track court

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday met the parents of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim here, and demanded that a fast-track court conduct the trial of the case. The Delhi Police has arrested one person in connection with the assault on the girl who is undergoing treatment at the All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Gupta consoled the distraught parents and also enquired from the hospital's medical superintendent about the medical facility being given to the girl, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

"This heinous incident with a minor girl is very tragic and a shame for mankind. The case should be heard by a fast track court and the culprit should get stringent punishment at the earliest," Gupta said. The financial help given by the Delhi government to the family members of the girl is insufficient, he said as he asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to increase the amount of Rs 10 lakh announced on Thursday.

Delhi BJP stands with the family members of the girl and is constantly in touch with them. They will be given all possible help if needed and financial assistance will also be given for the care of the child in future too, he said..