Kerala mishap: Three AI aircraft reach Kozhikode to provide assistance

Two special relief flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members of the Air India Express crash-landing incident reached Kozhikode on Saturday. AAIB, DGCA and Flight Safety Departments have reached to investigate the incident, the Air India Express stated.

An Air India Express flight took off around 2 am from Delhi to Kozhikode carrying investigating officers from DGCA and AAIB, CEO of Air India express and other officials of AI and AIE. The second aircraft took off from Mumbai to Kozhikode around 6 am carrying Angels of Air India and GO employees, who will coordinate and liaise with various agencies and provide support and assist families of those affected in this incident.

The third flight also took off from Delhi around 6 am carrying the CMD and other senior officials of AI. Meanwhile, Minister of State (Mos) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday reached Kozhikode. He is likely to meet those injured in the crash and their family members.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per the state government officials. An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. (ANI)