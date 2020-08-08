Provide financial assistance to flood-hit farmers: Cong to UP govt
The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government should give financial assistance to farmers of the state who have suffered crop damage due to the floods In a statement issued here, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "Due to floods, the situation is grim from Bahraich to Ballia.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:07 IST
In a statement issued here, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "Due to floods, the situation is grim from Bahraich to Ballia. The condition of embankments at various places is very bad. This reflects the laxity on the part of the state government. We demand that the state government should declare the flood as a calamity, and also announce compensation for the loss of lives." He added that paddy and sugarcane have got submerged in Gonda, Bahraich, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh and other districts of the state. Incessant rains have also caused damage to crops, he added.
