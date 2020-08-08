Left Menu
Farm sector unaffected by crisis, rural economy stable: Tomar

Speaking at a webinar organised by Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he said the farmers were able to do full harvesting of the rabi crops and the ongoing kharif season is progressing well. "The agricultural sector is largely unaffected.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:16 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the farm sector of the country has remained largely unaffected by the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at a webinar organised by Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he said the farmers were able to do full harvesting of the rabi crops and the ongoing kharif season is progressing well.

"The agricultural sector is largely unaffected. The rural economy remained stable and there was a bumper harvest of the rabi crops. The ongoing kharif season is progressing well," Tomar said. He said the government ensured that the plans and programmes drawn up for the rural sector reach the people by plugging the leakage.

"Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs 17,500 crore to the farmers through the press of a button using DBT (direct benefit transfer)," he said. The government is stressing on organic farming, which will help the farmers to get better prices of their produces and also facilitate exports, Tomar said.

The agricultural reform measures announced by the government will also help the farmers to get remunerative prices sitting at home as they are not needed to go to the mandis to sell their produce, the minister said. On contract farming, he said the farmers will get the minimum support price, and will also be ensured of a buyer of their produce.

He said the government is now preparing the guidelines for the Farmer Producer Organisations and Rs 6,500 crore will be spent on this. Tomar, also the Minister for Rural Development, said the government is spending in boosting rural infrastructure such as roads.

