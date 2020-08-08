Left Menu
Over 4 lakh forest rights certificates distributed in C'garh

At least 4,84,975 individual and community forest rights certificates have been distributed to scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers in the state so far, the official from the public relations department said. Chhattisgarh stood at the top position in the country for providing these certificates, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Chhattisgarh has become the leading state in the country with regard to distribution of community and individual forest rights certificates, an official claimed on Saturday. At least 4,84,975 individual and community forest rights certificates have been distributed to scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers in the state so far, the official from the public relations department said.

Chhattisgarh stood at the top position in the country for providing these certificates, he said. As many as 2,56,997 certificates have been distributed in Madhya Pradesh, while 1,72,116 were distributed in Maharashtra, 4,43,000 in Odisha and 93,704 in Gujarat, he said.

Individual and community forest rights have been given on over 50.16 lakh acres of forest land in the state, the official said. So far, in individual claims, recognition was given to over 9.18 lakh acres of land and 4,41,429 forest rights certificates were distributed, he said.

Similarly, recognition was given to over 40.97 lakh acres of land in community claims, under which in 43,546 forest rights certificates were distributed, he said. In a meeting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed officials to reconsider the forest rights claims, which were dismissed earlier, and expedite the distribution of certificates to eligible beneficiaries, the official said.

