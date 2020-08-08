Surat's COVID-19 cases rise by 226 to 15,588; 10 die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Surat district rose by 226 on Saturday, which is the highest in the state, to 15,588, the health department said. At 10, Surat also reported the highest number of the fatalities in the day in the state which counted 23 deaths.

Of the 10 fatalities, six people died in Surat city and four in rural areas, it said. The cumulative death toll in Surat district now stands at 678, officials said, adding that 540 of them died in Surat city while 138 succumbed to the infection in rural areas.

The number of recovered cases rose to 12,008 with 549 patients, including 502 in the city and 47 in rural parts, getting discharged in the day. Udhna and Rander localities in Surat reported 26 new cases each in the day.

At 2,521, Katargam locality has logged 2,521 cases so far,Surat MunicipalCorporation said in its daily bulletin. The civic body has surveyed 8,78,113 people for suspected infection and a total 31,177 people are quarantined in the city.

At 720, Kamrej taluka in Surat district has reported the highest number of cases so far followed by Choryasi at 460. At 26, the highest number of fatalities were reported in Olpad taluka.

A total of 5,582 people remain quarantined in rural parts..