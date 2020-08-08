Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surat's COVID-19 cases rise by 226 to 15,588; 10 die

At 10, Surat also reported the highest number of the fatalities in the day in the state which counted 23 deaths. Of the 10 fatalities, six people died in Surat city and four in rural areas, it said. At 26, the highest number of fatalities were reported in Olpad taluka. A total of 5,582 people remain quarantined in rural parts..

PTI | Surat | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:35 IST
Surat's COVID-19 cases rise by 226 to 15,588; 10 die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Surat district rose by 226 on Saturday, which is the highest in the state, to 15,588, the health department said. At 10, Surat also reported the highest number of the fatalities in the day in the state which counted 23 deaths.

Of the 10 fatalities, six people died in Surat city and four in rural areas, it said. The cumulative death toll in Surat district now stands at 678, officials said, adding that 540 of them died in Surat city while 138 succumbed to the infection in rural areas.

The number of recovered cases rose to 12,008 with 549 patients, including 502 in the city and 47 in rural parts, getting discharged in the day. Udhna and Rander localities in Surat reported 26 new cases each in the day.

At 2,521, Katargam locality has logged 2,521 cases so far,Surat MunicipalCorporation said in its daily bulletin. The civic body has surveyed 8,78,113 people for suspected infection and a total 31,177 people are quarantined in the city.

At 720, Kamrej taluka in Surat district has reported the highest number of cases so far followed by Choryasi at 460. At 26, the highest number of fatalities were reported in Olpad taluka.

A total of 5,582 people remain quarantined in rural parts..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Same cast from Season 1, Trussell speaks on its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters storm Lebanon's Foreign Ministry

A group of Lebanese protesters including retired army officers have stormed the Foreign Ministry building in the capital Beirut as part of protests following the massive explosion this week. The protesters said Saturday the Foreign Ministry...

Huge premium in reaching some equilibrium between India, China: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that there is a huge premium on reaching some kind of equilibrium or understanding between India and China and it is equally in Beijings interest. Speaking at India75 Summit - Mission ...

Fire breaks out after cylinder blast in Delhi

A fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded in south Delhis Tigri area on Saturday, officials said. Around six people have been injured in the incident, police said. According to fire officials, they received information about the inc...

Mizoram's Lengpui airport safe for landing: official

Among five airports in the country having tabletop runways, Mizorams Lengpui airport is safe for landing of passenger aircraft like Airbus A320 and mid size cargo planes, an official said on Saturday. The officials assertion came in the bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020