BJP worker injured in militant attack
Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning, leaving him injured. He said Najar is a BJP worker.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 08:11 IST
He said Najar is a BJP worker. Najar was shifted to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited, the official added.