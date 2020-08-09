13 deaths, 1,734 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha has reported 1,734 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 45,927, the State Health Department said.

The total number of cases include 15,365 active cases and 30,241 recovered cases, the State Health Department informed.

Thirteen new deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the state to 273. (ANI)