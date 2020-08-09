11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan

Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said. A person of the family, however, was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of Dechu area, an officer said.

"But he claimed to have no idea about the incident, which believed to have happened in the night," said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barat. "We are yet to ascertain the cause and means of death. But apparently, all the members appeared to have committed suicide by consuming some chemical in the night," Barhat said.

He said there was a smell of some chemicals around in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something. All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.

"There was neither any injury mark on any of the bodies nor any pieces of evidence of any foul play," the SP said. "But we have roped in the forensic team and a dog squad to arrive at any final conclusion." Preliminary information indicated that there was some dispute in the family over some issue. "Once we interrogate the survivor, we would be in any position to find out that what had led to this incident", he said.