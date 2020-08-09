Delhi: Special Cell registers FIR over inciting phone calls to many ahead of Independence Day
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:27 IST
A first information report (FIR) was registered by the Special Cell over inciting phone calls made to many people ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.
Several phone numbers are being intercepted and a case has also been registered under sedition and conspiracy, the Delhi Police added.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
