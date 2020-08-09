Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Special Cell registers FIR over inciting phone calls to many ahead of Independence Day

A first information report (FIR) was registered by the Special Cell over inciting phone calls made to many people ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:27 IST
Delhi: Special Cell registers FIR over inciting phone calls to many ahead of Independence Day
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A first information report (FIR) was registered by the Special Cell over inciting phone calls made to many people ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Several phone numbers are being intercepted and a case has also been registered under sedition and conspiracy, the Delhi Police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Afghan prisoner release: What it is, what it means for peace

An Afghan grand assembly, known as the Loya Jirga, on Sunday approved the release of 400 hard-core Taliban prisoners, a decision endorsed by President Ashraf Ghani, paving the way for peace talks between the government and the insurgents ai...

Inflow of 90,000 cusecs pushes Mettur Dam level to 75.83 feet

Due to the heavy inflow, the water-level in the Mettur Dam in Salem district on Sunday stood at 75.83 feet against the capacity of 120 feet. The inflow, which was 55,000 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 90,000 cusecs this morning, raising t...

FIR against Congress' Jitu Patwari for tampering with PM Modi's photograph

An FIR was registered against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for allegedly tampering with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posting it on Twitter, the police said. Pawan Singhal, Inspector, Chhatripura Police Station said that ...

ISL: Nerijus Valskis part ways with Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have officially parted ways with Indian Super League ISL 2019-20 seasons Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis. The 33-year-old striker made a name for himself in his debut season in India, scoring 15 goals in 20 matches for Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020