COVID-19 count in CRPF's group centre in Gwalior reaches 245

The number of COVID-19 cases in Central Reserve Police Force's Group Centre in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh increased by 60 to reach 245, said a district administration official on Sunday. The new cases were detected in Saturday evening while the earlier ones were detected at the centre in Panihar, some 14 kilometres from the district headquarters, over the past two weeks, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kishore Kanyal told PTI.

He said the caseload at the centre increased as several personnel arrived to join duty from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recently. "Most personnel have been quarantined at the group centre's hospital. The serious cases are being treated at the COVID-19 facility in Government Medical College here. Most of the personnel are recovering quickly," the official said.

He informed that the cases detected in the CRPF unit were not added to the district's COVID-19 count as they are not residents, but they get reflected in the national portal. As on Saturday evening, Gwalior has 2,809 cases, making it the third worst-affected district in MP after Indore and Bhopal.