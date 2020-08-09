Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 count in CRPF's group centre in Gwalior reaches 245

The number of COVID-19 cases in Central Reserve Police Force's Group Centre in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh increased by 60 to reach 245, said a district administration official on Sunday. As on Saturday evening, Gwalior has 2,809 cases, making it the third worst-affected district in MP after Indore and Bhopal.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 14:20 IST
COVID-19 count in CRPF's group centre in Gwalior reaches 245
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Central Reserve Police Force's Group Centre in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh increased by 60 to reach 245, said a district administration official on Sunday. The new cases were detected in Saturday evening while the earlier ones were detected at the centre in Panihar, some 14 kilometres from the district headquarters, over the past two weeks, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kishore Kanyal told PTI.

He said the caseload at the centre increased as several personnel arrived to join duty from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recently. "Most personnel have been quarantined at the group centre's hospital. The serious cases are being treated at the COVID-19 facility in Government Medical College here. Most of the personnel are recovering quickly," the official said.

He informed that the cases detected in the CRPF unit were not added to the district's COVID-19 count as they are not residents, but they get reflected in the national portal. As on Saturday evening, Gwalior has 2,809 cases, making it the third worst-affected district in MP after Indore and Bhopal.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he cert...

FACTBOX-Afghan prisoner release: What it is, what it means for peace

An Afghan grand assembly, known as the Loya Jirga, on Sunday approved the release of 400 hard-core Taliban prisoners, a decision endorsed by President Ashraf Ghani, paving the way for peace talks between the government and the insurgents ai...

Inflow of 90,000 cusecs pushes Mettur Dam level to 75.83 feet

Due to the heavy inflow, the water-level in the Mettur Dam in Salem district on Sunday stood at 75.83 feet against the capacity of 120 feet. The inflow, which was 55,000 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 90,000 cusecs this morning, raising t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020