Patna's R-Block flyover opens for traffic after inauguration by Nitish

Ganga Path is a 20.5-km-long driveway being built along the river to connect Digha in the western part of Patna to Didarganj in the eastern part of the city. The chief minister asked the officials to connect the R-Block-Digha Road with the new flyover through an elevated road, the release said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:53 IST
Patna's R-Block flyover opens for traffic after inauguration by Nitish
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The R-Block flyover in Patna opened for traffic on Sunday after its inauguration by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The 960-meter-long flyover in the heart of the city was built for Rs 106 crore in five years, officials said.

The R-Block flyover connects Hardinge Road with Veerchand Patel Path and Mithapur flyover and it will reduce traffic near the state Legislative Assembly, they said. The R-Block-Digha Road will be connected with the new flyover near the GPO, Additional Chief Secretary of Road Construction Department, Amrit Lal Meena, was quoted as saying in a release.

Commuters will be able to access the Digha Bridge, also called the J P Setu, and the Ganga Path via the new flyover once it's linked with the R-Block-Digha Road, he said. Ganga Path is a 20.5-km-long driveway being built along the river to connect Digha in the western part of Patna to Didarganj in the eastern part of the city.

The chief minister asked the officials to connect the R-Block-Digha Road with the new flyover through an elevated road, the release said. He also inspected work on the Karbigahiya elevated rotary and inquired about the progress on the construction of the bridges and roads connecting with the rotary, it said.

"Construction of more and more flyovers will ensure smooth traffic movement in Patna and help people from other districts reach the state capital without facing jams," Kumar said.

