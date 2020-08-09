Left Menu
Delhi sees marginal rise in COVID-19 cases; Kejriwal says situation under control

The positivity rate in the city stands at 5.46 per cent Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain attributed the rise in cases to "patients from outside getting tested here". On Sunday, 13 fresh deaths and 1,300 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the national capital.

With Delhi recording marginal rise in coronavirus cases in recent days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation is under control and asserted that in case it takes a turn for the worse, the AAP government is prepared to deal with any crisis. The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 10,729 on Sunday from 10,667 on the previous day. The positivity rate in the city stands at 5.46 per cent Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain attributed the rise in cases to "patients from outside getting tested here".

On Sunday, 13 fresh deaths and 1,300 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the national capital. On August 1, 1,118 cases and 26 deaths due to the infection were reported, followed by 961 cases and 15 deaths on August 2; 805 cases and 17 deaths on August 3; 674 cases and 12 deaths on August 4 ; 1,076 cases and 11 deaths on August 5; 1, 299 cases and 15 deaths on August 6; 1,192 cases and 23 deaths on August 7 and 1,404 cases and 16 deaths on August 8.

So far, the national capital has reported 1,45,427 cases out of which 1,30,587 patients have either recovered from the disease or migrated. In total, 4,111 deaths have been reported due to the infection. Talking to reporters, Jain said that there have been reports that coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital. "Many patients from outside Delhi are getting tested here, hence the rise in the number of cases. There is otherwise a decline in cases here," the health minister also said.

Jain said that hospital admissions have also increased due to the patients coming from outside Delhi. In June, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had overruled the AAP government's decision to reserve hospital beds in city-run and private hospitals only for residents of the national capital afflicted with the coronavirus infection Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that in case the COVID-19 situation takes a turn for the worse, his government is fully prepared to deal with it. "The (COVID-19) situation is under control. All parameters are good, recovery rate is improving, positivity ratio and deaths have reduced," he said.

He said the inauguration of the hospital is a step towards strengthening the health infrastructure in the city. "We have gradually increased the number of COVID-19 beds," Kejriwal said.

The number of tests has also shown a rise in the last few days, with the Saturday figure being 24,592. A total of 5,702 RT-PCR and 18,085 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, authorities said. Till now, the national capital has conducted 1,192,082 tests, which is 62,741 tests per million population. Talking about the the hospital that was inaugurated in Ambedkar Nagar, the chief minister said, "It was conceived in 2013. It is a 600-bed hospital. We are inaugurating the first 200 beds which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 350 Delhi Police personnel who will be part of the guard of honour at Red Fort on Independence Day have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, officials said on Sunday. These personnel of all ranks -- from constable to deputy commissioner of police -- have been quarantined at a newly built police colony in Delhi Cantonment, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu, who is in charge of the arrangements, said the 350 personnel are doing well and none of them has any COVID-19 symptoms. But they have been quarantined as a precautionary measure to ensure theirs as well as everyone else’s safety, he said.

For Delhi Police personnel, wearing PPE gear during raids, mandatory COVID-19 tests of accused and regular sanitisation of hands have become the new normal. So far, over 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with COVID-19, but police have claimed that a majority of them have recovered and resumed their duties. So far, 14 Delhi Police personnel have died due to COVID-19.

Police officials said they are now sending warrants and summons through WhatsApp. "Technology has played a vital role in effective communication and since COVID-19, we have been effectively conducting meetings with various groups, including members of market associations via video conferencing," said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

"Be it regarding law and order situation during festivities or picket deployment. We have starting collecting details about complaints and in certain cases, interrogations are also now being done via video-conferencing," he also said. Those involved in petty crimes are interrogated through video conferencing. "Our Investigating officers have also been participating in court hearings via video conferencing… in fact video recording of statements too is admissible. It saves time and everyone is able to attend the hearings too," the official said.

When policemen make fresh arrests all protocols pertaining to COVID-19 are followed and the accused is produced before the duty magistrate and sent to jail from there. However, for further interrogation and extension of remand, the accused need not be taken to the court again.

