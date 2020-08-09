AP registers highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Andhra Pradesh crossed two grim milestones vis-a-vis COVID-19, registering its highest daily spike, while deaths from the dreaded contagion crossed 2,000. Incidentally, tragedy struck a covid care centre in the state on Sunday when a fire killed 10 patients undergoing treatment there.

Other southern states maintained their high daily virus caseloads, as Tamil Nadu reported nearly 6,000 cases and 119 casualties, that took the overall deaths closer to 5,000. Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and the Puducherry union territory saw significant additions to their existing Covid patients.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was the latest cabinet member from the state to contract the virus after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and some others. Andhra Pradesh, the only southern state to record 10,000 plus daily cases on more than one occasion, witnessed a new single-day high of 10,820 infections that propelled the overall tally to 2.27 lakh on Sunday.

With 97 deaths, the toll from the virus stood at 2,039. Total recovery was 1.38 lakh as 9,097 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,112 active cases in the state, the government said.

Tamil Nadu witnessed 5,994 fresh COVID cases, taking the tally to 2,96,901 while 119 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,927. Chennai's share in the state's death toll was 2,302.

Today is the seventh day of 100 plus deaths in Tamil Nadu. The number of tests today was 70,186, the highest in a single day so far in the state and in total 32,25,805 tests have been done and all the tests were RT-PCR based, a state COVID bulletin said.

While active cases were 53,336, as many as 6,020 patients were discharged from various hospitals and cumulatively 2,38,638 people have recovered. Karnataka witnessed 5,985 fresh cases and 107 deaths, with the overall tally touching 1,78,087.

The total number of virus-related deaths was 3,198 with the 107 latest ones. As many as 5,670 discharges on Sunday took the total recoveries to 93,908 and the state had 80,973 active cases.

Kerala reported 1,211 fresh COVID-19 cases today, with a significant chunk of those getting infected through local transmission. The total infection count in the state was 34,331.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said 1,026 cases among the new cases on Sunday were throughlocal transmission. With two deaths, the total fatalities climbed to 108.

Telangana reported 1,982 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection tally to 79,495, while the death toll mounted to 627 with 12 more fatalities. The declining trend in new positive cases the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), observed during the last several days, continued with 463 fresh cases being reported.

Medchal-Malkajgiri (141), Rangareddy (139), Karimnagar (96) and Jogulamba Gadwal (93) were at the top in positive cases, a state government bulletin said on Sunday, providing data as of 8 pm on July 8. The GHMC has been the epicentre of the virus spread in the state. Districts, including Rangareddy, Medchal- Malkajgiri, Karimnagar have also been reporting a considerably large number of cases in the state.

The total number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease so far was 55,999, while 22,869 were under treatment. In Puducherry, seven more people succumbed to the contagion, taking the toll to 87, while 264 fresh cases on Sunday pushed the total tally of the cases to 5,382 of which 2,094 were active cases.

The total number of patients treated and discharged so far was 3,201..