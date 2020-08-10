Man held for giving triple talaq on social media

Udupi district police have arrested a 38-year-old man for giving triple talaq to his wife through a social media platform. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Mohammed Saleem, belonging to Shirva in the district.

Police sources said Saleem had married Swapnaz from Shirva in September 2010 and had been staying in Dammam in Saudi Arabia. The couple have a daughter.

Saleem, who allegedly had a relationship with another woman, left his wife in Saudi Arabia and returned to India in July. He later posted an audio message to his wife on his Facebook account pronouncing triple talaq to her.

Swapnaz filed an online complaint to the jurisdictional Shirva police station. After getting information that the accused had reached his home in Shirva, police arrested him on Friday.

A case under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 has been registered at the Shirva police station. The accused was produced before a local court and sent to 14 days' judicial custody, the sources said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI