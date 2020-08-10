Former CM mocks at Centre's package for agricultural sector

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday ridiculed the agriculture package, saying the Centre has only re-announced its own scheme announced in May this year. Her tweeted, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had already announced the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund package in May 2020. Now, our... Narendra Modi has announced it again." He said, "We were seeing UPA schemes being rebranded but now their own schemes are being re-announced." The former Chief Minister was referring to the Rs one-lakh crore package announced to boost the agriculture sector.

According to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the PM Kisan Scheme has benefited 52.50 lakh farmers in the state. Yediyurappa had said the first installment of Rs 1,049 crore would be credited to farmers' accounts.

PTI GMS NVG NVG.