COVID treatment: UP CM directs to post official for monitoring at pvt medical college hospitals
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Medical Education Department to post an official for monitoring at each private medical college hospital treating COVID patients According to a statement, the CM during a review meeting at his residence here said the private medical colleges where COVID-19 hospitals have been established, an officer should be appointed by the department for "monitoring and ensuring quality treatment to patients".PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Medical Education Department to post an official for monitoring at each private medical college hospital treating COVID patients
According to a statement, the CM during a review meeting at his residence here said the private medical colleges where COVID-19 hospitals have been established, an officer should be appointed by the department for “monitoring and ensuring quality treatment to patients”. He also asked officials to increase the number of beds in hospitals. He directed to appoint two special secretary-level officers each to support the district magistrates of Lucknow and Kanpur in tackling coronavirus outbreak.
