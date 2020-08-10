Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar flood situation remains grim, 74.40 lakh people affected in 16 districts

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday with 20,000 more people affected by the calamity in 16 districts in the past 24 hours, a Disaster Management Department bulletin said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:14 IST
Bihar flood situation remains grim, 74.40 lakh people affected in 16 districts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday with 20,000 more people affected by the calamity in 16 districts in the past 24 hours, a Disaster Management Department bulletin said. The total number of flood-affected people in the state has risen to 74.40 lakh, while deaths caused due to the deluge stood at 24.

As many as 74.19 lakh people were hit by the calamity and 23 deaths were reported till Sunday evening. However, there is a ray of hope with a reduction in the number of flood-hit people in a day, an official said.

"The number of fresh people getting affected by flood has reduced to 20,000 in past 24 hours with merely 11,800 people residing in just seven relief centres," a Disaster Management Department official said. The number of community kitchens has also declined to 1,239 from 1,267 on Sunday, he said.

"For us, this phase of flood is over and things will improve in days to come if nothing major untoward incident happens," he said. Darbhanga reported the highest number of flood-related deaths at 10, followed by Muzaffarpur at six, West Champaran at four and two each in Saran and Siwan, the bulletin said.

The 16-flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa. A total of 5.08 lakh people have been evacuated from the deluge-hit areas so far during joint rescue operations conducted by 20 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 13 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), it said.

Rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Adhwara, Khiroi, Ghaghra are flowing above danger levels while the Ganga is also flowing 15 cm above the danger mark at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur. However, the water level of the Ganga has declined by a few centimetres at several places like Munger, Bhagalpur, Digha ghat and Gandhi ghat (both in Patna), the Water Resources Departments bulletin said.

The MeT Department here has forecast light to moderate rain on Tuesday in the catchment areas of all rivers flowing through Bihar.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Five senior IAS officers promoted as additional CS

Five senior IAS officers were on Monday promoted from the rank of principal secretary to additional chief secretary by the Gujarat government. A government notification said none of the officers, all of the 1990 batch, has been transferred ...

Central team lauds COVID-19 management in Telangana

A team of officials from the Centre discussed issues to related to COVID-19 management by the Telangana government and complimented its efforts in that regard. The team lauded the government for introducing HITAM Home Isolation Telemedicine...

I don't crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back: Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders.

I dont crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders....

Lebanon government resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast

Lebanons prime minister announced his governments resignation on Monday, saying a huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.The Aug. 4 detonation at a port warehouse of more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020