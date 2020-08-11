Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's help in providing COVID test kits to UP must continue: Adityanath to PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue the arrangement for providing RTPCR test kits and other COVID-related equipment for use in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:05 IST
Centre's help in providing COVID test kits to UP must continue: Adityanath to PM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue the arrangement for providing RTPCR test kits and other COVID-related equipment for use in the state. "At present reagent and kits for RTPCR tests are being provided by the Centre. This arrangment should continue in future as it is useful in COVID-19 treatment," Adityanath told the prime minister during a COVID-19 review video conference Tuesday afternoon, an official statment issued here said.

The chief minister also sought the Centre's support for purchasing HFNC equipment, used in giving high flow nasal oxygen to patients. Adityanath also apprised Modi about the number of coronavirus cases in the state and the establishment of COVID help desks and integrated command and control centres in every district.

"Till now the state reported 1,31,763 cases of which 48,998 are active cases while 80,589 patients were treated and discharged. There are 20,818 patients in home isolation," the chief minister said and also briefed the PM about surveillance activities pertaining to the pandemic going on in the state, the statement said. Adityanath said attempts were being made to use modern technology in order to reduce the death rate. So far in August the death rate due to COVID-19 has been around 0.6 per cent in the state, where till now 33 lakh samples have been tested, according to UP government data.

"From the past 15 days, over one lakh people are being tested per day in the state for coronavirus," he said, adding that UP's contribution in total COVID testing in the country was 16.76 per cent. He also informed the PM that economic activities have started and revenue realisation has picked up in the state, the document said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Canadian finance minister's job appears unsure, markets fret over distraction

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneaus job appeared uncertain on Tuesday after reports he had clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting analysts to fret about Ottawa becoming distracted as it tackles the coronavirus crisis. The...

Woman ends life after killing 2 sons in Bihar

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two sons in Bihars Vaishali district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place early on Tuesday in Bhikhanpura village in Desri police station area when other members of...

Haskins aims to command offense like Brady, Brees

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said Tuesday that he has entered training camp workouts with the mentality that hes the clubs starter. The second-year quarterbacks comments come one day after Washington coach Ron Rivera ...

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested

Hong Kongs Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.Reader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020