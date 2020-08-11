Left Menu
Gurugram: Religious places of worship to open from tomorrow

Worship in religious places in Haryana's Gurugram district will be permitted to resume from tomorrow after COVID-induced lockdown, as long as operators of these places comply with the prescribed terms and conditions.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:28 IST
Gurugram: Religious places of worship to open from tomorrow
Gurugram. Image Credit: ANI

Worship in religious places in Haryana's Gurugram district will be permitted to resume from tomorrow after COVID-induced lockdown, as long as operators of these places comply with the prescribed terms and conditions. As per an order from the Gurugram District Magistrate "Worship in religious places in District Gurugram shall be permitted from August 12 onwards, subject to operators of temples complying with certain terms and condition, that include social distancing and other precautions."

The order stated that temple operators must enforce mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispensers) at entrances, provisions for thermal screening, and admission only to asymptomatic persons with masks. It further said that posters and standees about COVID-19 preventative measure should be displayed on the premises and staggering visits should be arranged if possible, while also giving guidelines for the management of shoes, crowds, nearby shops and hygiene of the premises. "In case of a suspected or confirmed case in the premises, the nearest medical facility must be informed and the ill person must be kept in isolation from others till they are examined by a doctor," the order added. (ANI)

