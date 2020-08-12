Left Menu
Central Vista project: 3 firms qualify for submission of financial bid for new Parliament building

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the construction of the new Parliament building, close to the existing one, is expected to be completed in 21 months at an estimated cost of Rs 889 crore, the CPWD's notice inviting pre-qualification bids stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 00:41 IST
Three construction companies have qualified for submission of financial bid for the contract to build a new Parliament building, according to CPWD records. These companies are L&T Ltd, Tata Project Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Pvt Ltd.

A total of seven firms, including the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited, had submitted pre-qualification bids for the ambitious project. As part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the construction of the new Parliament building, close to the existing one, is expected to be completed in 21 months at an estimated cost of Rs 889 crore, the CPWD's notice inviting pre-qualification bids stated. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), a prime construction agency of the central government, said the new building will be constructed at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate.

The proposed new Parliament building shall be a reinforced cement concrete framed structure, the CPWD said in the notice. The agency said, "The plinth of the building shall match with the plinth of the existing building, which is approximately 1.8 meters above the ground level." "The total plinth area of the proposed building is approximately 65,000 sqm, including the basement area of approximately 16,921 sqm. The building will be ground plus two storeyed with one basement," it said The CPWD said the existing Parliament building will continue to function during the entire period of execution of this project. PTI BUN SRY

