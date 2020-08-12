Two held for theft of four vehicles in Navi Mumbai

Two held for theft of four vehicles in Navi MumbaiPTI | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:17 IST
Navi Mumbai Police here in Maharashtra claimed to have solved four cases of vehicle theft in the township with the arrest of two persons. During a probe in various complaints of vehicle theft in Navi Mumbai, the police analysed the pattern of the crime, timing and location, and zeroed-in on the two accused, Rabale police station's senior inspector Yogesh Gawade said on Wednesday.
One of the accused, Rakesh Pawar (25), was nabbed from Murbad in Thane district, while the other one, Chandra Pujari (42), was caught from Kalyan on Sunday, he said, adding that three vans and a jeep were recovered from their possession. PTI COR GK GK
