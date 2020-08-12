MP: 14 women prisoners found coronavirus positive
They were shifted to Shahdol Medical College on Tuesday evening, said Shahdol district jail superintendent GK Neti. The women inmates, including 13 undertrials and a convict, were shifted from Baidhan jail on August 9 as it was overcrowded, he said.PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:52 IST
Days after they were shifted to Shahdol jail from a prison in Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, 14 women inmates have been found to be coronavirus positive, a senior official said on Wednesday. They were shifted to Shahdol Medical College on Tuesday evening, said Shahdol district jail superintendent GK Neti.
The women inmates, including 13 undertrials and a convict, were shifted from Baidhan jail on August 9 as it was overcrowded, he said. He said one of the infected prisoners has a 18-month- old child with her, whose samples were taken and report is awaited.
"A total of 25 women prisoners are currently lodged in Shahdol Jail but none of them had coronavirus symptoms," the jail superintendent said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahdol
- Madhya Pradesh
- Singrauli
- Shahdol Medical College
- Baidhan
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat, his wife test COVID-19 positive
Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat, wife test positive for COVID-19
HSC exams: Madhya Pradesh teen girl fails, commits suicide
Madhya Pradesh: 2 women file complaint against Satna BEO for misbehaviour
Two arrested for murder of friend in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh