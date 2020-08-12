Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Bodies of COVID victims piled up in van; probe ordered

The civic body issued a show-cause notice to the person who was handling the transportation of bodies, an official said on Wednesday. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena corporator Balasaheb Borate in a letter to the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:33 IST
Maha: Bodies of COVID victims piled up in van; probe ordered

The dead bodies of 12 COVID-19 patients were seen piled on top of each other in a van which was ferrying them to crematorium in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city, a local public representative has alleged. The civic body issued a show-cause notice to the person who was handling the transportation of bodies, an official said on Wednesday.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena corporator Balasaheb Borate in a letter to the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation. "I visited the civil hospital on Sunday as my friend's father had died there. I saw that dead bodies of COVID-19 patients piled on top of each other were being taken to crematorium in an old hearse," he told reporters.

He did not get a satisfactory reply from hospital authorities when he contacted them, Borate claimed, adding that he saw bodies of eight male and four female patients. "I clicked photos and took up the issue with municipal commissioner Shrikant Michaelwar," he said.

Michaelwar said an inquiry has been ordered and a show-cause notice was issued to the municipal employee who was handling the transportation. Only one hearse was available for ferrying away bodies, he said.

"On August 7, the civil hospital sent a letter saying dead bodies were decomposing and should be shifted out of the hospital. It seems that in haste, all the bodieswere picked up for transportation in one trip instead of multiple trips," he added. "The role of other employees will also be probed," the commissioner said.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...

Rs 1.6 cr worth of ecstasy pills from abroad seized in city

Chennai, Aug 12 PTI Over 5,000 ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.6 crore which arrived from overseas destinations have been seized here in two different incidents, Customs Department said on Wednesday. The pills, suspected to be methylenedioxy-metha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020