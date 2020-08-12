BJP state incharge writes to MHA, NHRC to probe death of 11 members of Pak Hindu family
Updated: 12-08-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:33 IST
BJP national vice president and state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday wrote to the Home Ministry and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the case of death of 11 members of a Pakistani Hindu family in Jodhpur. According to the party's statement issued here, Khanna described their deaths as tragic and expressed grief over the incident.
Eleven members of the family were found dead in suspicious circumstances on Sunday. The family migrated from Pakistan's Sindh state in 2015 and was living at a farm for the last six months in Lodta village, about 100 km from Jodhpur. Khanna wrote a letter to the MHA and NHRC to get the matter investigated and demanded that strict action be taken if anyone is found guilty in the case. Taking a dig at the state's Congress government, Khanna said that the rights of the migrants in the Congress-ruled states are not protected and that the Hindu migrants in such states face discrimination. He said that this incident was an example of the snail-paced functioning of the Congress government in the state.
