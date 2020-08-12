Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION DEL68 PM-2NDLD TAX PM to launch 'transparent taxation' platform New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will launch a platform 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest', which, he said will strengthen efforts of "reforming and simplifying our tax system". DEL69 2NDLD JANMASHTAMI Janmashtami celebrated amid COVID-19 restrictions New Delhi/Mathura/Mumbai: The massive crowds of devotees in temples, elaborately decorated tableaus and Dahi Handi revelry were all missing this year on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, as celebrations were dampened by COVID-19 restrictions.

DEL51 RJ-LD CONGRESS Forget and forgive, Gehlot tells upset MLAs; loyalists shift to Jaipur hotel Jaisalmer/Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said resentment among the Congress MLAs is “natural” after the return of dissident legislators to the party-fold but asked them to forgive, forget and move on. DEL70 ITX-CHINESE-MONEY LAUNDERING Money laundering: I-T raids on Chinese individuals, Indian contacts continue for second day New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday continued its raids against some Chinese individuals and their local associates in connection with its probe into a Rs 1,000 crore worth cross-border money laundering racket using shell or dubious firms, officials said.

DEL64 RSS-BHAGWAT-SWADESHI Swadeshi does not necessarily mean boycotting all foreign products: Bhagwat New Delhi: Swadeshi does not necessarily mean boycotting every foreign product, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday and asserted that only those technologies or materials may be imported which the country lacks traditionally or are not available locally. MDS26 KA-LDALL VIOLENCE Three killed as police open fire in Bengaluru; govt says violence a well planned act Bengaluru: Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in a city locality irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative, with the Government terming the violence as a "well-planned act." DEL52 BJP-CONG-KA VIOLENCE BJP accuses Cong of not being 'vocal' against rioters in Bengaluru New Delhi: The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday accused the Congress of not being "vocal" against rioters who attacked a legislator of the opposition party in Bengaluru, saying "appeasement" seemed to be its official policy.

DEL44 AVI-LD KL-PLANE-INJURED Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals, says AI Express New Delhi: Air India Express on Wednesday said 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness". DEL45 NAGA-HOHO-JITENDRA Naga Hoho delegation urges Centre for early conclusion of talks with NSCN-IM, find peaceful solution New Delhi: A delegation of the Naga Hoho, the apex body of the Naga tribes, Wednesday urged the Centre for an early conclusion of the ongoing peace process with the NSCN-IM and find a solution to the decades-old violent movement in Nagaland, sources said.

DEL59 DEF-LD IAF-MOVIE IAF writes to Censor Board objecting to its 'undue negative' portrayal in movie Gunjan Saxena New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has written a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', said a senior official. DEL49 VIRUS-RUSSIAN VACCINE-SCEPTICISM Scientists sceptical about Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, cite lack of evidence for efficacy New Delhi: Responding with scepticism to Russia’s approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, several scientists around the world, including in India, suggest it hasn’t been tested properly given the time constraint and there may not be enough evidence to prove its efficacy. By Shakoor Rather CAL15 BH-FLOOD Bihar flood situation deteriorates; over 77 lakh affected Patna: The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Wednesday as over 2.16 lakh more people were affected by the calamity, taking the total number of victims to 77,18,788 in 16 districts, a Disaster Management Department bulletin said.

LEGAL LGD9 SC-RAJPUT-PIL Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC to hear another PIL on Thursday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a PIL seeking an "unified" CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, contending that "the entire country is shocked with the way the Mumbai Police is handling this case". FOREIGN FGN53 US-BIDEN-2NDLDALL HARRIS Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate Washington: In a major breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian diaspora who could play a key role in his bid to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election. By Lalit K Jha