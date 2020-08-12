Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure continuity of learning for all children, provision of nutritious food: Save the Children

"Ensure uninterrupted provision of safe and nutritious food to children, especially mid-day meals," it said. Noting that the indirect effects of the pandemic are taking their toll on the most vulnerable in society, the child rights body said with inadequate social safety nets to rely on, families are being driven to despair with many taking loans or selling household items to make ends meet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:01 IST
Ensure continuity of learning for all children, provision of nutritious food: Save the Children

Ensure continuity of learning for all children and uninterrupted provision of safe and nutritious food to them, advised child rights body Save The Children in its recommendations for dealing with the indirect effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the child rights body also recommended strengthening awareness and ensuring that Childline toll-free number 1098 is declared as the COVID-19 emergency outreach.

The other recommendations included ensuring continuity of learning for all children in both anganwadis and schools with equitable access to remote learning practices and tools as well as continuous guidance for parents, caregivers and educators. "Ensure uninterrupted provision of safe and nutritious food to children, especially mid-day meals," it said.

Noting that the indirect effects of the pandemic are taking their toll on the most vulnerable in society, the child rights body said with inadequate social safety nets to rely on, families are being driven to despair with many taking loans or selling household items to make ends meet. For children, being out of school and stuck at home exposes them to potential domestic abuse and exploitation, it said. “Education has obviously taken a beating, especially for the most vulnerable children. We hope that consolidated action will be possible to ensure that children, who are always the most vulnerable in emergencies, receive urgent and proper support from all those who can help them," said Anindit Roy Chowdhury, Programme and Policy Director at Save the Children in India.

“We must take urgent action to ensure child rights are not neglected in this unprecedented crisis or we risk losing much of the progress made in reducing child labour, child marriage, trafficking and malnutrition rates over the last few decades," he said..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria's Assad says new U.S. sanctions are part of drive to 'choke' Syrians

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday that sweeping new U.S. sanctions amounted to a new stage of economic warfare against his government and were part of long-standing U.S. efforts to choke the living standards of Syrians. In ...

Move to bifurcate J-K in Union Territories was 'greeted in Ladakh as opportunity to chart its own development path'

The strategy to put in place reasonable communication restrictions in Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 surprisingly seems to have worked with the volatile valley remaining relatively peaceful, suggests Olivier Guillard, a s...

Kamat demands ban on masks with tricolour pattern

Congress leader Digambar Kamat onWednesday demanded a ban on masks with tricolour and AshokChakra printed on itThe former chief minister took to Twitter to protestthe masks with the colours and pattern of the national flagwhich are being so...

French COVID-19 infections set new post-lockdown daily record

The French health ministry reported 2,524 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a new post-lockdown daily record, which took the countrys cumulative total of cases to 206,696.The seven-day moving average of new infections, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020