Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally stands at 3,744

Himachal Pradesh has a total of 3,744 COVID-19 cases, said the state health department on Thursday. As per the bulletin released by the state health department, there are 1,293 active cases in the state while 2,398 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state,

A total of 34 patients have been migrated out of the state while there are 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. India on Thursday registered highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths. (ANI)