Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIA draft must be translated into all Indian languages for wider inputs: Environmentalists

The ministry, however, approached the Supreme Court against the order which was "dismissed as withdrawn" on Thursday. The ministry said the plea filed in the Delhi High Court seeking translation of the draft was against the Constitution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:56 IST
EIA draft must be translated into all Indian languages for wider inputs: Environmentalists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Environmentalists on Thursday said the draft EIA notification must be translated into all Indian languages so that everyone gets an equal opportunity to comment on it. In the last few months, the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification proposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has drawn flak from experts and activists alleging that it diluted various provisions.

Avinash Chanchal, climate campaigner at Greenpeace India, said, "Since this draft, EIA 2020 is going to impact a vast range of communities, translation of draft into all indian languages must be done so that everyone has an equal opportunity to comment on the draft." Sharing a similar view, Yash Marwah from environmental collective Let India Breathe said it's sad that the ministry did not translate the draft into other languages. "We create content in multiple languages. It is weird that despite the Delhi High Court order the government has not translated it. More than two million people have already opposed it and if it is translated in more languages, the opposition will only grow," Marwah said.

The Delhi High Court on June 30 had directed the Ministry of Environment to translate the draft in official vernacular languages mentioned in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. The ministry, however, approached the Supreme Court against the order which was "dismissed as withdrawn" on Thursday.

The ministry said the plea filed in the Delhi High Court seeking translation of the draft was against the Constitution. "We challenged it in the Supreme Court which has asked us to go to the high court again. In our view, it (the plea) is against the constitutional scheme. It is also against the official languages Act. We will file the review plea in the high court," Environment Secretary R P Gupta told PTI.

He asserted that Article 343 of the Constitution says the official language of the Union government would be Hindi. "English has been permitted only as special cases," he said.

Environment lawyer Vikrant Tongad, the petitioner who had moved the high court seeking translation of the draft, had also moved contempt petition against the ministry after it did not comply with the Delhi High Court order. The Supreme Court has stayed the petition.

"There are 22 languages in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The draft EIA must be translated into these languages. We sought that and approached the high court but the ministry did not comply despite orders. We then moved contempt of court petition against the ministry for non compliance," Tongad told PTI. "They (ministry) went to the Supreme Court against the decision of the high court. The apex court refused to hear their plea and asked them to move the review plea in the high court. We are happy with the top court's order," he added.

According to Environment Secretary Gupta, more than 15 lakh emails and letters have been received by the ministry from the public on the draft. He said 99 per cent of the mails/letters are repetitive and have the same issues.

When asked whether there is any support received by the ministry on the draft, he said, "We have to go through that."

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationals bullpen regains RHP Harris, loses LHP Freeman

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but replaced him with left-hander Sam Freeman due to a left flexor mass strain. Harris, 35, appeared in two games before landing on ...

Siddhant Chaturvedi reminisces dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput in his college days

Remembering the time when he matched steps with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a talent hunt during his college days, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday shared a video with fans. He took to Instagram to share the ...

AAIB sets up high-level probe panel in connection with Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB has set up high-level probe panel in connection with the recent Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode. An order from the AAIB read, Whereas Boeing 737- 800 aircraft VT-AXH, of Ms Air ...

COVID-19: TN govt says no to Ganesha idols in public places

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said installation and worship of Ganesha idols in public placescannot be allowed in view of the pandemic and advised people to celebrate theVinayaka Chaturthi festival in their homes on August 22. In vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020