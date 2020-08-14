Rajnath Singh launches portal for 'Opportunities for Make In India in Defence'

Left Menu
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a portal for 'Opportunities For Make In India In Defence' via video conferencing facility as part of 'Atmanirbharta Saptah'. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also attended the valedictory session.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a portal for 'Opportunities For Make In India In Defence' via video conferencing facility as part of 'Atmanirbharta Saptah'. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also attended the valedictory session. "During the last seven days, several organisations made a number of launches, discussed and signed different types of MOUs, which help the country in realising the dream of self-dependence," he said.

Singh lauded the Bihar's Development Production unit and said, " The Defence Production unit of Bihar launched an indigenous portal which will attract vendors on the stop shop online market. This unique initiative will help in the manufacturing of defence items, components and spares." The platform will also support Indian industries in the defence sector in bringing transparency and also fulfilling the dream of self-reliant India.

Last Sunday, the government had come out with a list of 101 items that cannot be purchased from outside. "I am happy to announce that for the first time we have come out with the list of 101 items, which we will not import, we call this list as a negative list, " he had said.

"In the coming days, we will include more items so that we can save imports worth crores of rupees. Our defence PSUs and ordnance factories are working in this direction. These industries are the backbone of our forces," the minister further said. (ANI)

