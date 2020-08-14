Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gwede Mantashe withdraws appeal against 2010 Mining Charter ruling

During the course of the hearing, the department said, it became apparent that it would be prudent for the Minister to abandon his appeal in respect of the 2010 Mining Charter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:03 IST
Gwede Mantashe withdraws appeal against 2010 Mining Charter ruling
The department said the full bench will consider the merits of the review of the 2018 Mining Charter once the Minerals Council has complied with the Order made on 30 June 2020.  Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) says the decision by Minister Gwede Mantashe to withdraw his appeal against the 2010 Mining Charter ruling, paves the way for certainty on the legal status of the 2018 Mining Charter.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the department said Mantashe has decided to withdraw his appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal against an April 2018 ruling by the High Court in relation to the (now repealed) Broad-Based Socio-Economic Empowerment Charter for the South African Mining and Minerals Industry, 2010 (the 2010 Mining Charter).

The 2010 Mining Charter was repealed by the 2018 Mining Charter.

"The withdrawal of the Minister's appeal does not signify any change of position in relation to the transformative measures in the Mining Charters. On the contrary, it paves the way to legal certainty over the current 2018 Mining Charter, which strengthens, enhances and extends the transformative measures that were previously set out in the 2010 Mining Charter," the department said.

In 2019, the Minerals Council, previously known as the Chamber of Mines, instituted proceedings in the High Court to take the 2018 Mining Charter on review. Its review application was heard by a full bench in May 2020.

During the course of the hearing, the department said, it became apparent that it would be prudent for the Minister to abandon his appeal in respect of the 2010 Mining Charter.

"This is because some of the important issues, in relation to the 2018 Mining Charter, that was before the full bench would also have been heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal in relation to the 2010 Mining Charter.

"The full bench expressed concern that this overlap may delay it in pronouncing upon all of the issues in the review of the 2018 Mining Charter. It was against this backdrop, and on advice from his legal team, that the Minister decided to withdraw his appeal in respect of the 2010 Charter," the department said.

The full bench, on 30 June 2020, ordered that the Minerals Council join the parties representing affected communities, trade unions and black economic empowerment entrepreneurs in the review proceedings in respect of the 2018 Mining Charter. It also ordered the Minerals Council to pay the costs of the application.

The department said the full bench will consider the merits of the review of the 2018 Mining Charter once the Minerals Council has complied with the Order made on 30 June 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Contingents of Air India, IAF, govt officials and security personnel leave for US to collect VVIP aircraft 'Air India One'

By Ashoke Raj Contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials have left for United States to accept the delivery of the Special Extra Section Flight SESF or VVIP aircraft Air India One.Top go...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales rise less than expected in July

U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected and could slow further in the months because of spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks. Retail sales rose 1.2 last month after advancing 8.4 in...

Cop sustains injuries in Kabul explosion

A cop on Friday sustained injuries when police were trying to defuse an explosive device planted in a motorcycle here. The incident took place in the 17th district area.An explosive device was planted in a motorcycle near a mosque in the 17...

Mountain village landslides kill 16 in Nepal, sweep away homes

Landslides triggered by heavy rain swept away dozens of houses and killed at least 16 people in mountainous villages of Nepal on Friday and many people were missing, a home ministry official said.Nepal suffers flash floods and landslides du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020