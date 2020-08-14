UP: ANM suspended after man claims wife held hostage by CHC for non-payment of fees

A day after a man alleged his wife was held hostage by a community health centre for non-payment of fees after the delivery of their daughter, the health department on Friday suspended an auxiliary nurse midwife in connection with the matter. In a video that went viral on social media, Ballia native Bablu Giri on Thursday claimed that he had to sell his wife's 'mangal sutra' to pay the money to the ANM.

The district administration had ordered a probe into the matter on Thursday. "On the basis of the report of CHC medical superintendent, ANM Pushpa Rai has been suspended. A departmental probe is underway in the matter," Additional Chief Medical Officer Rajnath Singh said.

In his video, Giri said his wife gave birth to their daughter on Wednesday but she was held hostage by the CHC as he had no money to pay the bill. "I sold my wife's 'mangal sutra' for Rs 5,000 to pay the money to ANM Pushpa Rai," he had alleged.