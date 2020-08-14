Left Menu
The key accused in the recent killing of a BJP functionary has been nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Friday. "Key accused Nitin Dhankad was arrested by a joint team of the local Chhaprauli police and the special operations group (SOG) from Halalpur village in the district following a tip-off.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:28 IST
UP BJP functionary's murder: Baghpat police nabs key accused

The key accused in the recent killing of a BJP functionary has been nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Friday. Sanjay Khokhar, 52, a former district unit president of the party, was out for a morning walk on August 11 when he was shot dead, the police said. "Key accused Nitin Dhankad was arrested by a joint team of the local Chhaprauli police and the special operations group (SOG) from Halalpur village in the district following a tip-off. The firearm used in the crime has also been recovered," a police spokesperson said.

"So far, three accused in the case have been arrested. Those arrested previously are Mayank Daalar and Ankush Sharma and both have been sent to jail," the spokesperson said. The accused have told the police that Khokhar's son Akshay had a fight with their friends in 2018. One of the friend's of the accused had suffered serious injuries in the fight and they killed Khokhar owing to this enmity, according to the spokesperson.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had condoled the demise of Khokhar and directed officials to ensure that the culprits are nabbed within 24 hours. The local police station in-charge of Chhaprauli was suspended, while Additional SP Aneet Kumar transferred in the wake of the incident. Besides those arrested, two-three unidentified persons have been mentioned as accused in the FIR which was registered under Indian Penal Code section 147 148, 149 (all related to rioting) and 302 (murder), the police said..

