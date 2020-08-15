Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCC cadets enthused after PM announces plan for expansion in border, coastal areas

In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister said that keeping in mind development of youth in border and coastal areas, the government is going to expand the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for them. "We are going to train around one lakh new cadets and efforts will be made to ensure one-third of those are girls," Modi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:24 IST
NCC cadets enthused after PM announces plan for expansion in border, coastal areas

Scores of cadets who attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday expressed great excitement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's plan to expand the NCC in border and coastal areas. In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister said that keeping in mind development of youth in border and coastal areas, the government is going to expand the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for them.

"We are going to train around one lakh new cadets and efforts will be made to ensure one-third of those are girls," Modi said. He said there are around 173 districts in border and coastal areas.

"In border areas, the army will train the cadets. In coastal areas, the Navy will train them. And where there are airbases, the Air Force will impart training to these cadets. This way, border and coastal areas will get trained manpower to combat disasters. And, youths will also acquire necessary skills for careers in armed forces," the prime minister said. Hundreds of NCC cadets, boys from various schools and young men from colleges drawn from different parts of Delhi, who sat on chairs placed in a neat pattern adhering to social distancing norms, cheered when Modi made the announcement for expansion.

They were dressed in a saffron t-shirt bearing the NCC logo and a green pair of trousers and sported a white cap, reflecting the colours of the national flag. The NCC currently has 17 directorates, and members of the Delhi Directorate from different battalions were present at the event that was scaled down in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Kapil Chaudhary, 20, a student of the Delhi University's Shyam Lal College, said, "We are very happy to hear about the expansion plan for the NCC in coastal and border areas". "It is needed and we would get to serve in those areas if the opportunity arises," said Chaudhary, an army cadet.

Sixteen-year-old Vikram, a Class 8 student from Kalkaji, was excited too after hearing the announcement by the prime minister. "I am in school but I know the kind of training NCC provides that equips us to respond to disasters and natural calamities by using our skills. Now we hope after expansion we would get to travel to the border and coastal areas," he said.

Ankit, 20, also of Shyam Lal College termed the decision a "welcome step". "We will have more trained manpower and one-third of that will be girls, which is even better. Recently, we saw in the film 'Gunjan Saxena' that women have fought a tough battle for equality in defence forces," he said.

In January, NCC Director-General Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra said that the sanctioned strength of the corps is 14.6 lakh and 13.5 lakh cadets have been enrolled. "The target is to reach the 15 lakh target by 2022. Also, we wish to take the current girl cadets strength from 31.86 per cent to 33 per cent by 2022," he had said. Nikhil Kumar, 17, a school student from Shashtri Park area, said it was his second time at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

"What moved me was the prime minister's call to become self-reliant. As he said, we are a country of 130 crore people. There's nothing that's out of our reach. We have been importing technology from developed countries, it's time we took a step towards becoming a developed nation," he said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...

Rajasthan: 686 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; infection tally nears 60,000-mark

Rajasthan recorded 686 fresh coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the disease on Saturday, taking the states infection tally to 59,378. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 859, officials said.A total of 14,462 people are underg...

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the Lieutenant Governors gold medal for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service for the year 2020. The officers who have been awarded for the medal include Principal Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020