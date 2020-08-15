Left Menu
Two cr families provided with piped drinking water in last one year: PM

In the last one year, two crore families, especially tribals living in forests and far-flung areas, have been provided piped drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JMM), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:15 IST
In the last one year, two crore families, especially tribals living in forests and far-flung areas, have been provided piped drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JMM), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The JMM was announced by the prime minister last year and it aims to provide piped-water to rural households.

"I am very proud to tell you that our dream of making pure drinking water available to all the people is getting realised. The solution to several health problems is directly linked to pure drinking water. It also contributes to the nation's economy. That's why we started the Jal Jeevan Mission. "Today, I am happy to say that everyday we are able to supply piped-water to over one lakh houses. And in the last one year, we have been able to provide water to two crore families, especially to the tribals living in forests and far-flung areas," he said in his Independence Day speech.

The prime minister added that JMM has created an environment of healthy competition in the country among districts, cities and also among states. "Everyone is hoping that the prime minister's dream of Jal Jeevan Mission is accomplished at the earliest in their respective areas. The new strength of cooperative and competitive federalism has been associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission and we are moving forward with it," Modi said..

