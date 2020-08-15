Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru violence: SDPI, Congress must not exploit the poor in minority communities, says ex-Karnataka minister

In connection with the Bengaluru violence, former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig on Saturday said that the poor sections of the minority communities should not be exploited by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or the Congress.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:50 IST
Bengaluru violence: SDPI, Congress must not exploit the poor in minority communities, says ex-Karnataka minister
Former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In connection with the Bengaluru violence, former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig on Saturday said that the poor sections of the minority communities should not be exploited by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or the Congress. "Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by SDPI or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for the past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA," said Baig.

"Congress is to be blamed for this incident," he added. "Police personnel have been working as frontline warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Those people (involved in the violence) could have gone to the police or commissioner's office. What was the need for thousands of persons to gather?" said Baig.

He said local residents were harassed during the violence that occurred here. As on August 14, a total of 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with Bengaluru violence cases, police said.

Out of 11 FIRs, seven have been registered at DJ Halli police station in the city. Meanwhile, Section 144, which is imposed to restrict assembly of four or more people at one place, has been extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 16.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday over a 'derogatory' social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested. Earlier in the day, sixty more people have been arrested in connection with violence in Bengaluru, said Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Among those who were arrested include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward, Irshad Begum. The police have arrested 206 people so far in connection with the violence, Patil said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro completes acquisition of Brazilian firm IVIA Serviços

Wipro on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Servios de lnformitica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for USD 22.4 million about Rs 169 crore.IVIA is a provid...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Leaders of different religions hoist national flag together

Leaders of different religions came together to hoist the national flag at the All India Imam Organisations office in Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. To promote unity and universal brotherhood, leaders from the Jain communit...

COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is fully convinced about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020