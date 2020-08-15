AP records 8,732 new coronavirus cases,87 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 15 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 infection positivity rate crossed the 10 per cent mark on Saturday as the states aggregate number of cases reached 2,81,817, with the addition of 8,732 in the last 24 hours. The latest bulletin said after a cumulative 28,12,197 sample tests, the infection positivity rate touched 10.02 per cent, the highest so far.

The recovery rate also showed an improvement, touching 67.82 per cent after 10,414 patients got cured, taking the gross to 1,91,117. In the last 24 hours, 87 fresh coronavirus deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 2,562.

The state now has 88,138 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin added. East Godavari district continued to report cases in four digits, adding 1,126 afresh, and inched closer to the 40,000 aggregate mark.

Chittoor (959), Visakhapatnam (894) and Anantapuramu (851) also reported more cases in the last 24 hours. Chittoor also registered ten more Covid-19 deaths.

Guntur district now climbed to the top spot in the state chart with an overall toll of 284 after nine fatalities were added in a day. East and West Godavari districts reported eight new casualties each, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool seven each, SPS Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram six each, Prakasam and Srikakulam five each.

Krishna added three deaths to its overall count.