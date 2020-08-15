Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM announces health IDs for all; roadmap ready to ensure COVID vaccine reaches everyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled an ambitious National Digital Health Mission under which every Indian will get a health ID that will ease access to medical services and also announced that the country plans to produce COVID-19 vaccines on a mass scale once scientists give a green signal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:11 IST
PM announces health IDs for all; roadmap ready to ensure COVID vaccine reaches everyone
In his Independence Day address, Modi said the health ID will store every individual's medical records and the mission will herald a new revolution in the health sector. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled an ambitious National Digital Health Mission under which every Indian will get a health ID that will ease access to medical services and also announced that the country plans to produce COVID-19 vaccines on a mass scale once scientists give a green signal. In his Independence Day address, Modi said the health ID will store every individual's medical records and the mission will herald a new revolution in the health sector.

"From today, a major campaign is being launched in which technology will play a big role. The National Digital Health Mission is being launched today. This will bring a new revolution in India's health sector and it will help reduce problems in getting treatment with the help of technology," he said. "Every Indian will be given a health ID, which will work as each Indian's health account," Modi said, adding that it would ease problems faced by citizens in getting healthcare access.

The health mission was rolled out on a pilot mode in six union territories - Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The National Health Authority (NHA), the apex central government agency responsible for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, has been given the mandate by the government to design, build, roll-out and implement the mission in the country. The health ID will contain information about medical data, prescriptions and diagnostic reports and summaries of previous discharge from hospitals for ailments. The mission is expected to bring efficiency and transparency in healthcare services in the country.

Modi also asserted that the "indomitable will power and determination of 130 crore countrymen will make us win over corona". He also said the country has prepared a roadmap to ensure that a COVID-19 vaccine reaches everyone in the shortest possible time.

He said three vaccine candidates are in different stages of trials in the country. The prime minister said whenever there is talk of COVID-19, the question that comes to everyone's mind is - when will a vaccine be ready.

"I want to tell people, the talent of our scientists is like that of 'rishi munis' and they are working very hard in laboratories. Three vaccines are in various stages of testing. When scientists will give us the green signal, it will be produced on a mass scale and all preparations have been made for it," Modi said in the address. The phase-1 and 2 human clinical trials of two of the vaccine candidates, developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), and Zydus Cadila Ltd, are currently underway.

The Serum Institute of India has been permitted for conducting Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the third vaccine candidate developed by the Oxford University. The Pune-based institute has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the vaccine. The prime minister reassured the nation that "we will win" against the coronavirus pandemic and a "strong will" will lead to victory.

He said the focus on the health sector has increased during the coronavirus era and the biggest lesson that has been learnt is that of being self-reliant in the health sector. He said that the country is now producing PPE kits, N95 masks, ventilators, etc. which were not being manufactured domestically. The increase in production capacity of such world-class items also echoed in his call "vocal for local".

"We have to move forward to achieve that aim. Before coronavirus there was only one lab for testing (for COVID-19), today there is a network of 1,400 labs across the country. When the coronavirus crisis broke out only 300 tests could be carried out in a day, but in a short period we have shown our strength and we have come to a point where we carried out seven lakh tests in a day," Modi said. He said new AIIMS and new medical colleges are being built and efforts are being made towards modernisation. "In five years in MBBS/MD, 45,000 more seats have been created for students," he said.

Of the over 1.5 lakh wellness centres envisaged in villages, more than one-third are already operational and have been of great help during the pandemic. "Wellness centres have played an important role in villages during the corona period," he said. The prime minister also paid tributes to COVID warriors on the frontline of the battle against the pandemic.

"On behalf of the entire country, I wish to thank the efforts of all corona-warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, ambulance drivers and all those working in this fight against the pandemic, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation," Modi said. He expressed confidence that Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) will improve the effectiveness of services in the health sector...

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran

Bangladesh would also like to be a part of Indias plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday. I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was ver...

2 Baghjan firefighters selected for President's gallantry award posthumously

President Ramnath Kovind has approved gallantry award posthumously to two firefighters of Oil India Limited OIL, who lost their lives while battling the blaze at Baghjan gas well in Assam, the company said on Saturday. The well no. 5 at Bag...

Virtual Concert unites Pacific with the world at large in battling COVID-19

From across the region, the UN in the Pacific brought together artists UN leaders, Heads of State and international celebrities in the worlds first regional COVID-19 concert.Im very proud to be part of this historic event, said Tofiga Fepul...

Virtual Concert unites Pacific with the world in battling COVID-19

From across the region, the UN in the Pacific brought together artists UN leaders, heads of State and international celebrities in the worlds first regional COVID-19 concert.Im very proud to be part of this historic event, said Tofiga Fep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020